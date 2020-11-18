Spider-Man on PS4 has sold over 20 million copies

There is no doubt that Spider-Man is one of the most successful exclusives on PlayStation 4. Proof of this is that Sony announced that the game has broken a new record, reaching the mark of 20 million copies around the globe.

The information in question appeared on the page of David Bull, head of global marketing for the PlayStation, on LinkedIn, and was captured by a Twitter user known as Timur222, as shown below:

Marvel's Spider-Man sold 20 million units globally.

The last reported figure was 13.2 million units sold by August 2019.https://t.co/UsMSqNaoR2 pic.twitter.com/lrfGwEiK62 — Timur222 (@bogorad222) November 18, 2020

Did you like this version of Spider-Man for PlayStation 4? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.



