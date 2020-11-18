Spider-Man on PS4 has sold over 20 million copies

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

There is no doubt that Spider-Man is one of the most successful exclusives on PlayStation 4. Proof of this is that Sony announced that the game has broken a new record, reaching the mark of 20 million copies around the globe.

The information in question appeared on the page of David Bull, head of global marketing for the PlayStation, on LinkedIn, and was captured by a Twitter user known as Timur222, as shown below:

Did you like this version of Spider-Man for PlayStation 4? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.

See Also
Spider-Man (PS5): Insomniac Games

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here