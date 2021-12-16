Spider-Man: No Way Home – What Do The Post Credits Scenes Mean?

Spider-Man: No Way Home: After the premiere of the new film around the world, it is time to comment on what happens after those two and a half hours and the credit titles. Spider-Man: No Way Home is already a reality in theaters. The third film starring Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has turned the multiverse upside down, all by a spell initiated by the motivation to make everyone forget who is behind the mask. Peter Parker was exposed at the end of Far From Home because of Quintin Beck (Mysterio), so that is the leitmotif of the film. Luckily, the two and a half hours of tape are full of surprises, characters from other universes and spectacular revelations. We tell you what happens after the credits and how many post-credits scenes there are.

This article includes plot spoilers / spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. We recommend stopping reading until you’ve seen the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has two post-credit scenes

Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t have a single post-credit scene, but two. The first of them, after two or three minutes after beginning these credits, animated with sketches drawn by hand in the purest comic style. One last.

First post-credit scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home

The first fade to black we went to see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), that is, Venom, in a bar in Mexico. If you saw Venom: There will be Carnage you will understand why he is away from San Francisco and, more importantly, why he is suddenly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A conversation between Brock and the clerk at that bar explains that in this universe there was a guy in a metallic suit who saved the universe (Iron Man); and another green one that looks like a monster (Hulk). Eddie Brok is hallucinating. It is understood that soon we will see him in a crossover with Spider-Man; either in Venom 3 or in Spider-Man 4. Who knows by now.