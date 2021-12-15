Spider-Man: No Way Home Triumphs in The Critics, Has it Improved On Previous Films?

Spider-Man: No Way Home: We compared his score to films by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland himself. The first reviews are very positive. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 16, 2021, a cinematic event full of mysteries, surprises and secrets – Sony begs no spoilers. Apparently the first reviews are extremely positive, so there is reason for optimism with this third film starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We compared his score on Rotten Tomatoes with that of previous movies of the superhero.

What is the highest rated Spider-Man movie?

At the time of writing this news and with 82 professional reviews computed on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: No Way Home has 96% favorable reviews, a worldwide consensus that maintains, without the need to resort to plot spoils, that it is It is an unmissable date with the cinema for fans of Spider-Man, Marvel and superheroes in general.

Here we rank the scores for all modern Spider-Man movies to date from highest to worst; including the other two by Tom Holland, the originals by Sam Raimi (starring Tobey Maguire) and the ones by Marc Webb, which we know as The Amazing Spider-Man (starring Andrew Garfield).

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – Grade: 96%

Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Score: 93%

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) – Note: 92%

Spider-Man (2002) – Note: 90%

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) – Note: 90%

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) – Grade: 72%

Spider-Man 3 (2007) – Note: 63%

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) – Note: 52%

In this way, Spider-Man: No Way Home is at the moment the flesh and blood film of the spider-man with the best historical score; second only to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is 97%. The first part of the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) will be released in 2022.

How will Spider-Man: No Way Home score from the public? Will it be the blockbuster that everyone expects? We will leave doubts in a few days.