Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi And Dune Nominated For Oscars 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The only two superhero movies nominated for the next edition of the Oscars are from Marvel Studios and compete for the best digital effects. We already have the list of nominations for the 2022 Oscars. Thus, the Hollywood Film Academy has shared the films that compete in different categories for an event scheduled for March 27, 2022. And among the nominated films we find two films from superheroes, both from Marvel Studios, with Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, both vying for the award for best digital effects. On the other hand, Dune by Denis Villeneuve, has won a total of ten nominations, including the award for best film.

Superheroes return to the Oscars

Thus, after the three Oscars awarded to Black Panther in 2018, Marvel Studios returns to the forefront of the Academy Awards with two of its most successful films of 2021, that is, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings, both competing for the award for best digital effects. They will have to compete with Free Guy, No Time to Die and Dune.

And speaking of Dune, the celebrated film by Denis Villeneuve has the honor of being the second film with the most nominations in this upcoming edition of the Oscars, only behind The Power of the Dog and its twelve nominations. Thus, the film based on the work of Frank Herbert will compete in categories such as best film, best original music, best sound, best production design, best cinematography or best editing, among other categories, in addition to the aforementioned nomination for the best digital effects.

Lastly, actor Andrew Garfield, who we saw return as Spider-Man alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the latest film of the web-slinger, is nominated for best actor for his role in Tick, tick… Boom!