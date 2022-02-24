Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Its Release Date On Blu-Ray And Digital In Spain

Spider-Man: No Way Home: After sweeping the box office, what is already the sixth highest-grossing film of all time is getting ready to hit our shelves. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has everything ready for Spider-Man: No Way Home to hit stores around the world in physical format and on digital platforms. The publisher has confirmed through an official statement that the latest film of the wall-crawler at the UCM, after making history at the box office, will be available on Blu-Ray 4K UHD, 4K UHD Steelbook, standard Blu-ray and DVD this 7th of April 2022 in Spain.

For their part, those who are interested in buying Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital platforms will be able to do so starting March 22 on different distribution platforms simultaneously in 45 countries. The additional contents of this edition have not yet transpired; but there is talk of dozens of additional minutes, deleted scenes, interviews with the main actors and much more.

It is unknown at this time if Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for viewing on VOD subscription platforms in the future. Currently, its digital distribution will be only by purchase. If you want to see all the Spider-Man movies in order or even the chronological order of Marvel until Spider-Man: No Way Home, remember that you can check our lists with the best viewing proposal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, nominated for an Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Spider-Man: No Way Home has become accustomed to breaking records at a seemingly inopportune time due to the vagaries of COVID-19. Despite the skepticism of a large part of the public to go to the sacks, the Sony Pictures film has become the highest grossing of 2021 in Spain and in the rest of the world; with a big difference compared to the second. It is also the sixth highest grossing film of all time worldwide and the third in the United States.

Ahead of the Oscar Awards gala, which takes place this coming March 28 at 02:00 (CET), the film directed by Jon Watts (who has already captained Homecoming and Far From Home) is nominated for Best Visual Effects. Tom Holland, who has also recently starred in Uncharted, will hit our shelves in just a few weeks. Is this the best Spider-Man movie ever?