Spider-Man: No Way Home Removed A Fight Between Tobey Maguire And Willem Dafoe

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Jon Watts’ movie was going to include a fight between Maguire’s Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, but the scene was ultimately cut. Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to include a fight between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and the Green Goblin, who like Sam Saimi’s Peter Parker came to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the breach of the multiverse. Jon Watts’ team decided to remove this scene from the final footage of the film, but now we’ve learned that this secret was actually in Sony Pictures’ plans.

What could have been a real nostalgia hit for those who enjoyed Spider-Man (2002) almost twenty years ago was finally left out of the cut; although images have emerged that demonstrate the veracity of this confrontation.

The Direct portal has been in charge of advancing this graphic material, images that present Peter Parker (Tobey Meguire) uploaded to the Green Goblin’s hovercraft just before Dafoe falls on the other wing and completes the choreography.

Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals all the extras of the Blu-ray and DVD edition

Those who plan to get the film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios on Blu-ray 4K UHD, 4K UHD Steelbook, standard Blu-ray and DVD this April 7, 2022 will be able to enjoy a series of extras and unpublished content. The film that we saw in theaters last December will have additional content, from outtakes to Easter Eggs (easter eggs), action choreography and a total of seven behind-the-scenes featurettes. All this added to the so-called Gathering of the Spiders – Heroes Panel, where the three arachnid heroes sit at a round table to talk about Peter, the action and the character’s tight suits.

We invite you to consult our review of the film, which we loved. In addition, in this article we review all the projects in the Spider-Man universe from 2022 onwards: series, movies, video games and more. Finally, in this other article we explain the proper order to watch all the movies in the Spider-Man Universe.