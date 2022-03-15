Spider-Man: No Way Home Publishes The First 10 Minutes Of The Film For Free

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The film arrives this Tuesday, March 15, at digital portals for purchase. To celebrate, Sony Pictures is offering the start of the movie for free. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital purchase through the Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video Store and Rakuten TV portals. In the absence of only a few weeks for its availability in physical format, the official Spider-Man Twitter account has published the first 10 minutes of the film totally free; the introduction that puts in context what happened at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and why the atmosphere is so heated.

To view the footage —available worldwide, without territorial restriction— all you have to do is access the Twitter message and put it on full screen if you want to enjoy it in all its splendor. The video is in the original version (in English) without subtitles, with the original voices of Zendaya (MJ), Tom Holland (Peter Parker) and company. Here below we leave you the poster that Sony Pictures has published to celebrate this premiere of the film on digital platforms.

How much does Spider-Man: No Way Home cost on digital platforms?

Right now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is priced at €13.99 in High Definition and €9.99 in SD via Amazon Prime Video. On April 4, it will also be available for digital rental at a price to be determined.

When is Spider-Man: No Way Home released in physical format?

The hit movie from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will be available for purchase physically on 4K UHD Blu-ray, 4K UHD Steelbook, standard Blu-ray and DVD starting April 7, 2022 with a host of extras and additional content.

You can read our review of Spider-Man: No Way Home through this link, where we tell you why we liked this representation of the figure of Peter Parker so much. Also, in this other article we explain the proper order to watch all the movies of the Spider-Man Universe so far.