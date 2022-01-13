Spider-Man No Way Home: Official Arts Show An America Chavez That Was Discarded

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Marvel multiverse character was able to make his debut in the Spider-Man movie, but eventually took Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man No Way Home, the last film of the arachnid superhero as part of the MCU that has become a box office success in times of pandemic, could be even much bigger. So much so, that a couple of arts have been presented that show America Chavez, the superhero of the multiverse, being part of the cast along with Peter Parker and his friends. However, she finally ruled out her presence in the film because she already had too many characters, as her scriptwriters recently pointed out. Finally, America Chavez took the next Doctor Strange into the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers notice starting from the next paragraph.

America Chavez key in the Spiderverse?

This is collected by media such as The Direct, who have shared the conceptual arts of the artist of Spider-Man No Way Home Maciej Kuciara, where we can see America Chavez in two scenes of the film that were not finally shot. And if we take into account the capabilities of America Chavez to move through the multiverse, it could well have been key to the opening of the Spiderverse or even to collaborate with Doctor Strange to move between realities or open the portals that brought the Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Be that as it may, one of the conceptual arts shows us the young superheroine with Peter Parker, MJ and Ned, while the other places Chavez in the final battle of the three Spider-Man against the villains in the Statue of Liberty. . Let’s remember that we recently saw some spectacular concept art of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man with the symbiote’s black suit, a clear nod to what the future of Spider-Man may bring us at Marvel Studios after one of the two post-credit scenes of No Way Home in which Tom Hardy’s Venom leaves a bit of symbiote in the MCU universe just before returning to his own.