“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is Back in theaters with extended Scenes, and It’s Coming Soon

Tom Holland’s return to the big screen during the past holiday season with Spider-Man: No Home quickly became the most successful theatrical release since COVID-19, as it topped $1 billion worldwide after just over a week in theaters. In the end, he earned $1.9 billion and pleased Spidey fans with his important moments and surprises. And, as it turned out, the superhero triquel is already ready to return to theaters with brand new scenes, and it will happen pretty soon.

According to a press release, Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home – A Funnier Version” will be released in theaters in the United States, Canada and other countries this summer. The extended version will be released on September 2, and tickets will go on sale on August 9. Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew

No Way Home is being re-released to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the comic book character who first debuted at Marvel Comics in August 1962. This year also marked the 20th anniversary of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst. , a milestone that occurred in May of this year.

An extended version of “Spider-Man: No Way home” is likely to include more footage in which all three of Peter Parker’s actors starred together in scenes that didn’t make it into the OG version, which lasted 2 hours and 28 minutes. However, at the time of writing this article, it is unclear how long the “More Fun Stuff Version” will be. Still, given how much of a success the initial release was for viewers among other Marvel fans, it’s easy to assume that many are flocking to theaters to see what’s new in store.

This version of the “More Fun Stuff Version” will be in theaters on Labor Day weekend, and otherwise it’s a pretty quiet weekend at the movies for the 2022 movie releases. Last year, “Shang Chi” and “The Legend of the Ten Rings” from Marvel arrived this weekend, which broke records at the box office. office during vacation.

With the re-release of Spider-Man: No Home, it is quite possible that the film will be able to break more records and rise higher in the list of the highest-grossing films of all time. In its current form, the film of the end of 2021 ranks third at the box office for a lifetime domestically, “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” takes first place, and “Avengers: Finale” is second. more than $132 million, which keeps him from the first place.

And from a global perspective, John Watts’ film is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time after Avatar (No. 1), Avengers: Finale, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Infinity War. . But reaching the ultimate peak is unlikely, since the last Spider movie was supposed to earn another $1 billion. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how it finishes, and, of course, how it builds on the awesomeness of the original version.

Ahead of Spider-Man’s homecoming, there’s a lot of Marvel content in theaters that’s worth watching. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is released in theaters on July 8. As for the small screens, the critically acclaimed “Miss Marvel” is currently releasing new episodes every Thursday, and “The Hulk Woman: Sworn Lawyer” will be released on August 17. So you’ll need a Disney+ subscription if you want to watch both shows.