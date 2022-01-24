Spider-Man No Way Home Is Already The Sixth Highest-Grossing Film In History

Spider-Man No Way Home: The new wall-crawler film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios is close to 1,700 million dollars and surpasses Jurassic World. And without the Chinese market. Spider-Man: No Way Home, the new movie of the arachnid superhero from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios as part of the UCM, continues to cause a stir in theaters around the world despite the fact that its world premiere has been more than a month ago. So much so, that it has already become the sixth highest-grossing film in history thanks to a collection that is close to 1,700 million dollars worldwide, thus surpassing Jurassic World and its 1,670 million dollars. And to celebrate them, two new posters of the film starring Tom Holland have been distributed.

No Way Home is the sixth highest grossing film

Thus, Spider-Man: No Way Home has already reached 1,691 million dollars at the box office thanks to 14.1 million dollars in the United States and 27.7 million dollars in the rest of the world entered this past weekend , surpassing Jurassic World and becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. The next goal would be Avengers: Infinity War, although at this point it seems unlikely that it will reach it, since the Thanos movie managed to raise 2,048 million dollars worldwide on its day.

Of course, the feat of Spider-Man: No Way Home is double, since he has achieved these figures in the midst of a global pandemic and without the Chinese market, since the film has not been released in China. In this sense, Avengers: Infinity War raised 359 million dollars in China, somewhat less than the advantage that No Way Home leads, so if it had been released in the Asian country, it is likely that the new Spidey would have already surpassed the barrier of 2,000 million and Infinity War.

Be that as it may, we leave you with the top 10 highest grossing movies in history with the strong entry of Spider-Man: No Way Home in sixth place:

Avatar | 2,847 million dollars

Avengers: Endgame | $2.797 million

Titanics | 2,201 million dollars

Star Wars: The Force Awakens | 2,069 million dollars

Avengers: Infinity War | 2,048 million dollars

Spider-Man: No Way Home | 1,691 million dollars

JurassicWorld | $1.67 billion

The Lion King | 1,662 million dollars

The Avengers | 1,518 million dollars

Fast & Furious 7 | 1,515 million dollars