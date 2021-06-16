Spider-Man No Way Home Discovers Its Title In Spanish: Also For Spain?

Spider-Man No Way Home, The new Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios finally receives its title translated into Latin America; Will Castilian be kept in your location?Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third individual Spider-Man film as part of Marvel Studios’ UCM, has presented its title translated into Spanish through several official Sony Pictures accounts in Latin America. So much so, that the film that would introduce the spiderverse in the UCM will receive the title of Spider-Man: No way home, thus following the translation of its previous installment, Spider-Man: Far from home (Spider-Man: Fa From Home). Will you keep the translation in your localization into Spanish for Spain?

Theatrical release on September 17

Thus, and through the official Sony PIctures accounts of several South American countries, the logo of the next Spider-Man movie has been published with the title already localized into Spanish, all through different animated video clips with a voice-over. announcing the title, even with the odd visual effect that changes the colors of the Spider-Man logo itself to red, as is the case of the teaser for the Argentine Sony Pictures account. Do your managers want to tell us something?

As a curiosity, in Brazil it has been translated into Portuguese as Homem-Aranha: Sem volta para casa; the rest of Latin American countries keep the same translation of Spider-Man: No way home. Of course, at the moment the title has not been confirmed in Spain, although if we take into account the previous Spidey film (Spider-Man: Far from home) and its location in our country, it is more than likely that it will bet on it. Same title as in Latin America, that is, Spider-Man: No way home.

While waiting to enjoy a first teaser trailer and whether or not the leaks and rumors about the spiderverse are confirmed, it is already pointed out that the title Without a way home refers to the villains that may appear from other universes and who cannot return to their realities.

Spider-Man: No way home opens in theaters on December 17.