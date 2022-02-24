Spider-Man No Way Home: Blu-ray And DVD Edition Covers And Extras

Spider-Man No Way Home: Sony Pictures shares the different arts of the arachnid superhero movie with Marvel Studios, as well as the numerous production extras. Spider-Man: No Way Home has already confirmed its launch in domestic format in Spain through different editions in physical format. So much so, that the arachnid superhero movie from Sony Pictures together with Marvel Studios can be purchased on Blu-Ray 4K UHD, 4K UHD Steelbook, standard Blu-ray and DVD this April 7, 2022. Now, those responsible have detailed the different and numerous extra contents of the different editions, a real gift for the fans, together with the different art of the covers that will arrive together with these versions on disc.

All the extras of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Thus, the announcement comes along with the covers of the different editions, with some never-before-seen art; The unpublished cover with the Spider-Man suit at the end of the film surrounded by three of the film’s villains is striking. In addition, a photo of the film set has been published with the three cinematic Spider-Man, that is, Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire pointing at each other, imitating the famous meme of the Spider-Man pointing at each other.

We leave you with the extra content of the domestic editions of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the different covers:

Outtakes

Easter Eggs from an Alternate Reality

7 behind-the-scenes featurettes:

Action Choreographies for the Multiverse

A Multiverse of Troublemakers

A Spectacular Spider-Journey with Tom Holland

enter stranger

graduation day

Realities Collide, Spiders Unite

Weaving the Web by Jon Watts The Sinister Summit – Villains Panel: Willem Dafoe, Aldred Molina and Jamie Foxx sit down for a panel discussion to discuss their sinister personas

Gathering of the Spiders – Hero Panel: The heroic spider heroes sit down for a panel discussion on Peter, action and tight suits

The Spider-Menace Strikes Again

Arachnid Flatterer

web of lies

Fight in the Apartment

Fight on the Shield