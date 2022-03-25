Spider-Man: No Way Home, Big Favorite To Win The ‘Oscar Of The Public’

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Twitter users will be able to choose their favorite film for this popular Oscar Award under the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. There are already favourites. The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, organized by the Academies of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will announce the winners of all award categories this Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California. One of the great novelties of this edition is that the Hollywood Academy will open the voting to the public for a single award, the Oscar Award of the public, through the social network Twitter. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the big favorite to win this award.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Aims for ‘Oscar Audience Award’

Like The Game Awards with the Player’s Choice Award, the only award chosen entirely by fans, this Audience Oscar Award will recognize excellence from fans, who have been able to vote between February 15 and March 3 under the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and choose the scene they enjoyed the most in 2021 with the hashtag #OscarsCheerMoment.

The Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, seems to be the only one capable of winning this award at the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards, which will recognize the excellence of film productions released between January and December 2021. Not only because it has become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time (more than 1,885 million dollars grossed worldwide), but because it has enchanted fans; both the most staunch to Spider-Man and those who at some point in their lives enjoyed the sagas of Sam Riami or Marc Webb.

An exciting film capable of achieving something really complicated: winning the hearts of the public. This Sunday we will leave doubts, but everything indicates that Spider-Man: No Way Home will take this award.

It should be noted that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, both from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are also nominated for the Oscar Award for Best Digital Effects.

You can check the full list of nominees here.