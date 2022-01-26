Spider-Man No Way Home: Art Of The Alternate Ending With Mysterio And Official Omages Of The Final Battle

Spider-Man No Way Home: New concept art continues to emerge from the latest film of Marvel’s arachnid superhero, this time featuring the villainous Mysterio. Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to give a lot to talk about; and it is that beyond becoming the sixth highest-grossing film in history even in times of pandemic, official conceptual arts from Marvel Studios continue to appear that present situations or characters that did not make it to the final cut of the film, but that are equally interesting for what could have been or what may be to come in the future. So much so, that now Marvel has shared concept art from the end of No Way Home in which Mysterio is seen facing Doctor Strange at the Statue of Liberty. In addition, from Marvel they already speak openly about the great surprise of the film, with which they have released official images of the characters that appear at the end and that you can see below. We warn of spoilers from the next paragraph.

Spider-Man No Way Home: Sinister Six?

And it is that at the beginning of production, Spider-Man: No Way Home was supposed to show the Sinister Six. However, with the confirmation of Kraven the Hunter’s origin film and the arrival of the multiverse, plans changed. Finally, the film opted for five iconic villains from the previous Spider-Man sagas in the cinema, introducing Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and Sandman. But apparently, there were also plans to use Mysterio, although it is not clear if it is the Far From Home version of Jake Gyllenhaal or another one from the multiverse. This is demonstrated by the conceptual art that you can see below.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios has already distributed official images of the great surprise of the second half of the film, which is none other than the appearance of the two cinematographic Spider-Man before Tom Holland, that is, Tobey’s Peter Parker Maguire and Andrew Garfield, belonging to their respective saga of Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man. We leave you with some of these official images of Spider-Man: No Way Home in which the three Spider-Man appear.