Spider-Man: No Return Home Will Be Released On Disney+?

Last Monday (23), Marvel caused a great commotion to fans of its Cinematographic Universe with the release of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, the third sequel of the film with Tom Holland playing Peter Parker.

However, despite the euphoria, audiences also want to know: will the film hit Disney+ in December simultaneously with its theater premiere?

Understand the controversies surrounding Marvel releases

In recent weeks, Scarlett Johansson has made news headlines by deciding to sue Disney, owner of Marvel Studios, for breach of contract.

According to the actress, the company would have released the feature Black Widow in streaming, through the Premier Access feature, without consulting her, causing a significant impact on its box office profits, considering that it would receive a percentage of the film’s revenue.

With that, a great malaise has set in behind the scenes, involving even Kevin Feige, president of Marvel, who showed some annoyance with Disney’s bureaucratic decisions. Feige has already stated that, for now, Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals will not be released in streaming, but only in theaters. The same is likely to happen with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, set to debut in early September.

Spider-Man: No Return Home, however, is set for December 17th and is certainly considered one of the most anticipated films of the year 2021. So far, given the copyright agreements with Sony Pictures, films starring Tom Holland and Zendaya are not on Disney+. But that could all change after the third feature is available in theaters.

Spider-Man 3: Learn more about the sequel

According to what has been released so far, the cast of Spider-Man 3 will feature the appearances of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Marisa Tomei as May Parker and even Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

The feature film should be a major watershed for Phase 4 of the MCU, mainly due to the narrative development of the multiverse. So stay tuned for all the news!