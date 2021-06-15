‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ Suggests That Multiverse Could Be Real

Spider-Man: No Return Home: Sony Pictures Argentina published an animation featuring the title of the next Spider-Man feature, which in Brazil will be called Sem Volta Para Casa. The video shows an animation that, at the end, blinks in an effect similar to the Spider-Man glitch in Spiderverse.

“Sony Pictures Argentina tweeted (and then deleted) a new flawed logo animation for Spider-Man: No Go Home, now with an all-red version of the logo! Aranha no Aranhaverso, or with those of WandaVision,” says the post on Twitter.

After the video was published, fans began to form theories about what this might indicate. It is worth remembering that in Aranhaverso, an animation produced by Sony, the concept of the multiverse was already presented. In addition, the third film from the partnership with the MCU, will bring back Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. The feature also features Willem Dafoe reprising his role as Norman Osborne, better known as the villainous Green Goblin.

So far, the cast has created a lot of contradictory information not to reveal plot details. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have been confirmed and removed from the cast several times, and the studio has yet to release the official synopsis of the film. However, the feature will explain the relationship between MCU and Sony movies.

In addition to Tom Holland in the lead role and Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange, the film will feature Zendaya (Mary Jane), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Tony Revolori (Eugene “Flash” Thompson) and Hannibaal Buress (coach Wilson).

Directed by Jon Watts and screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (the trio responsible for Spider-Man: Back to Home and Spider-Man: Away from Home), Spider-Man: No Back Home opens in theaters on the day December 17, 2021.