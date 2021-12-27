Spider-Man: No Return Home Reaches $1 Billion Worldwide

Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s long-awaited third Spider-Man movie premiered less than two weeks ago and, as expected, has been making waves among MCU fans. To Sony’s delight, all the hype created around the film ensured a good financial return for the studio. That’s because Spider-Man: No Return Home remains at the top of the world box office and has now reached the $1.05 billion mark globally.

The number sets a new record, being the first film released in the pandemic to reach the $1 billion mark. With this, the feature is now considered the third fastest to reach US$ 1 billion worldwide, only behind Avengers: Infinite War (11 days) and Avengers: Ultimatum (5 days). In addition, of course, the feature won the biggest box office of the year.

Biggest debut in Brazil

In Brazilian lands, the result was no different. According to Comscore, the film had the biggest premiere of all time in the country, with more than 1.7 million viewers and R$34 million at the box office in the preview sessions (December 15th) and the official premiere (16th December) alone. from December).

In the film, “for the first time in Spider-Man’s history, the hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more so. dangerous”, says the synopsis of the film.

Spider-Man: No Homecoming features Tom Holland (Peter Parker), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), JK Simmons (JJ Jameson) and others in the cast.