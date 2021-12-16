Spider-Man: No Return Home Opens In Theaters

Spider-Man: One of the most awaited days by fans in the geek world has arrived! Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (16). Teioso’s new feature has been the target of countless theories, speculations and, of course, leaks.

Good news for fans is that the film must meet – or exceed – audience expectations. At least that’s what the American critic says. “I can safely say that the film is the BEST live-action Spider-Man film. A very emotional ending to the trilogy, as well as a smart, fun and emotional tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies,” said Erik Davis, critic for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man 3 has 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes after debut

On social media, fans are sharing their reactions, expectations and, what could not be missing, memes.

Spider-Man 3: No Return Home

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s history, the hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the great risks of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous.”

In addition to Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Other cameos include Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina, respectively, as the villains Electro, Duende Verde and Doutor Octopus.