Spider-Man: No Return Home Has Trailer Leaked and Deleted by Sony

One of the issues that gripped social media last weekend was an alleged leaked trailer of Spider-Man: No Return Home. However, posts with the content were deleted by social media at the request of Sony Pictures, indicating that the material was likely real.

The leaked video was of very poor quality and showed important revelations about the plot of the new film. “The media was turned off in response to a complaint from the copyright owner,” the message showed in the tweets that were sharing the images.

Probably talking about the leak and the official launch of the trailer, actor Tom Holland posted yesterday (22) on his Instagram a message saying “you’re not ready”.

The anticipation around the movie is quite high, as according to rumors it may mix the universes of other hero franchises. From the original trilogy, for example, characters like Doctor Octopus (played by Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2) and Norman Osborn (played by Willem Dafoe in Spider-Man) are expected to appear.

As for the Spectacular Spider-Man, Electro, played by actor Jamie Foxx, might show up. In addition to the villains, rumors hold that the heroes themselves, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, may also appear.

With the leak, some movie industry insiders said Sony might finally release the 1st official trailer earlier this week. Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa opens in December in Brazilian cinemas.