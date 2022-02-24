Spider-Man: No Return Home Gets 80 Minutes Of Extra Content

Spider-Man: No Way Home: By sharing an emotional video through the official Twitter account of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home, in the original), Sony Pictures announced that the production starring Tom Holland and Zendaya will have 80 minutes of extra content on your new marketing media.

To have access to interviews, behind the scenes and other videos related to the Marvel hero, it will be necessary to purchase any of the physical copies on Blu-ray (from April 12th) or buy the film digitally through streaming platforms (starting from April 22nd). March). The company guarantees that the product will be available in 4K Ultra HD quality.

You can check out the full video posted on Twitter below!

Get more Spidey, more villains, and more fun with over 80 minutes of new and behind the scenes content! #SpiderManNoWayHome is on Digital March 22 and on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/0g8sjv3Rk7 — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

Spider-Man: No Return Home became one of the most anticipated films by the public in 2021, arriving in Brazilian cinemas on December 17 of that year. In fact, there are cities that have not yet removed it from the poster. Currently, the feature film directed by Jon Watts is already occupying the Top 10 among the most profitable productions in the history of cinema.

In addition to Tom Holland and Zendaya, who play, respectively, Peter Parker and MJ, the cast also includes the participation of Benedict Cumberbatch, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Charlie Cox, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Jacob Batalon, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.