Spider-Man: No Return Home – Electro Could Win Solo Film

Spider-Man: No Return Home: A recent report by Murphy’s Multiverse indicates that Sony Pictures would be interested in producing a spin-off of Spider-Man: No Way Home (original) focused on the villain Electro (played by Jamie Foxx ).

According to surveys, there is evidence in the actor’s contracts in question that show a loophole for his participation in other films. Despite the information narrating this possibility, Sony Pictures has not said anything about the matter so far. That is, for now, they are just rumors.

The box office performance of Spider-Man: No Return Home has been quite satisfying for both Marvel and Sony Pictures. Based on an important comic book arc, the film bets on the multiverse as the central element of the narrative.

In this context, the presence of Electro is quite important, considering that the villain was introduced in the films of the young hero from The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield.

It remains to be seen whether this project will come out of the paper. Let’s wait for more news!