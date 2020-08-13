Spider-Man: new details confirming ray tracing

One of the biggest news revealed during the PlayStation 5 announcement event was Spider Man: Miles Morales, a new companion title to the acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man that will arrive as a new generation console exclusive on its debut. The game has already had its scope revealed, and should be a production similar to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, in addition to a performance mode that runs at 4K at 60FPS announced.

Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Insomniac creative directors Brian Intihar and Brian Horton and community director James Stevenson have brought up some details of the story, and confirmed the use of Ray Tracing in the title with a new scene featuring reflective puddles . The choice is curious, especially if we take into account the controversies surrounding the reflections in the water and the overall look just before the release of the original game.

According to the directors, the idea of ​​seeing Miles Morales as Spider-Man had been defined since the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, even in the midst of the team’s concern about the success of the first game, with the developers intending to produce a new adventure with Morales taking the lead role.

Still according to them, the character’s arc starts in the first Spider-Man, and then it is completed in the new game. In the team’s view, with a more compact storytelling style, the team could tell a more emotionally impacting story “doing justice to Peter Parker and Miles Morales”.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has no release date yet, but is confirming to arrive later this year, at the launch of the PS5, possibly offered in a package with the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-man.



