Spider-Man: new costume released from Miles Morales

One of the most anticipated games of this year was undoubtedly the new Spider-Man game. We can say that there are days left for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be released exclusively on PlayStation. The first game, produced by Marvel, was a great success, so we expect a similar success from the second game. An exciting sharing was made about the costumes, one of the most important parts of the game.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales game released third costume

When the game was first announced, we saw the classic costume. Recently T.R.A.C.K. A costume named was also leaked. Today, a new costume was shared by the developer of the game, Insomic Games. We can say that this costume looks pretty good. Because for the first time we see a costume as a hoodie. The costume, called Crimson Cowl, is available in red and white.

Wondering about this new Spider-Man and his suits? Daily Bugle Now has you covered with this latest story. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/PTdMhGRQqq — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 21, 2020

You can access other details about the costume via the shared tweet. The third costume we learned about the game, the Crimson Cowl, is quite similar to Spider-Gwen in the comics. Especially the white colored costume is very similar.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales game will come out of the same hands as Marvel’s Spider-Man game that debuted in 2018. But the story of this game will not be linked to the previous game. As in the Spider-Verse animated movie, it seems that a long adventure awaits us from Miles Morales’ Spider-Man formation to the end.

The new Spider-Man game will be released for PlayStation 5 on November 12, after which it is planned to be released for PlayStation 4.



