Spider-Man needs to copy Superman and reveal his identity to the world

Warning: Contains spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #900!

Marvel Spider-Man carefully guards his secret identity, but it’s time for him to tear a page out of Superman’s book and publicly reveal himself to the Marvel Universe — because this will solve all his problems at once. Peter Parker, as you know, is a very private person, and therefore trusts very few people with his secret identity. But therein lies the problem — and as shown in Amazing Spider-Man #900, this problem can be solved by simply removing Spider-Man’s mask in front of the whole world, just like Superman.

Very few people know the identity of Spider-Man, and the vast majority of them are superheroes such as Captain America, Doctor Strange and other Avengers. Aside from fellow vigilantes and random supervillains, Mary Jane is the only regular character who has known Spider-Man’s identity for a number of years and her mind hasn’t been erased. Gwen Stacy, Peter’s other most famous love interest, died without ever knowing his superhero identity—and although Aunt May told Peter she had known his secret for years in Amazing Spider-Man #400, subsequent questions revealed that she was a hired genetically altered actress. The Green goblin (and therefore never the real Aunt May).

But in recent comics, J Jonah Jameson reveals the secret — and Peter gets better from it in Amazing Spider-Man #900, written by Zeb Wells and illustrated by Ed McGuinness. Peter’s birthday party, hosted by his friends, is interrupted by the fact that J. Jonah Jameson crashes into a wall, dressed in the famous robotic harness of Doctor Octopus. He has no idea how he got here, but the hands have somehow captured him – and in this chaos he whispers to Peter: “This is a job for Spider-Man, right?” Peter takes the hint and runs out of the room to change into his Spider-Man costume. This is not only a humanizing moment for Jameson, but also shows the potential of Spider-Man’s “inner circle,” which can only happen if Peter opens up to them as Superman.

In the DC continuity, Lois Lane and several other people know Superman’s identity (and his adoptive mother and father have always known). When Superman revealed his identity to the world in Superman #18, his life changed irrevocably, but in the end he had more friends than enemies when Clark Kent’s acquaintances realized why he was constantly missing meetings and important dates. If New Yorkers still don’t trust Spider-Man after the hypothetical exposure, other heroes can stand up for him; Approval by Captain America or Thor would go a long way to restoring public goodwill towards the crawler.

Spider-Man had already publicly exposed the mask during Marvel’s “Civil War” event, but the circumstances were very different. At that time, the public had a negative perception of heroes in general, and young heroes were not as prolific as they are today (for example, Miles Morales, Miss Marvel and Amadeus Cho). If Spider-Man imitated Superman by taking off his mask (and other heroes supported him), the public would be on his side, and his loved ones would feel protected by Peter, and not abandoned.