Spider-Man, Miles Morales: will not be sold separately

Insomniac Games is very active in the last hours confirming details of the remastering of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the remastered version of the successful PS4 video game by Insomniac Games that will be available together with the Ultimate version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the new installment of the saga as a spin-off that will arrive both to PS5 and PS4, it will not be sold independently on PlayStation 5. This has been recently assured by Insomniac Games through a series of tweets responding to fans’ doubts, thus confirming that the only way to get hold of this new remastering that will take advantage of the graphic potential of the new generation of Sony will be through the most expensive edition of the new adventure starring Miles Morales.

@insomniacgames Will there be a Spider-Man Remastered physical copy released at some point for PS5? — NCR_Ranger (@VersaType) September 20, 2020

Own list of trophies on PlayStation 5

Thus, it is finally confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered cannot be acquired in any way, neither in physical nor digital format, according to Insomniac Games in one of its answers, with which the only way to access this improved version of the Peter Parker’s original adventure is through the Ultimate Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, either in physical or digital format.

On the other hand, Insomniac confirms other data of interest such as that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will have its own list of trophies on PS5 and that there will be neither a collector’s edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales nor a special PlayStation 5 themed edition new spin-off, that we remember, will also see the light for PS4.

Thanks to this series of responses from Insomniac Games, we have recently learned that there will also be no cross-save between the original version of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 and the new Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, so we will have to return Let’s start the adventure in case we want to enjoy all the graphic improvements and the new contents of this new version.



