Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be playable at 4K and 60fps on PS5

Insomniac Games has confirmed this through a tweet where it specifies that one of the performance modes is this. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is one of the most anticipated games for the end of the year, as it has been confirmed as a launch game for PS5.

Insomniac Games, developer of the title, has announced through a tweet that the game will allow you to fly through the city like never before, since it has a performance mode that allows us to move at 60 frames per second with 4K resolution. The jump over the PS4 version, where the title originally came out, seems to be important for this version starring Morales and that it will work as a standalone game for the new console.

The fact that it is a performance mode indicates that there will be some modality in which the fps are sacrificed in exchange for more visual improvements, although it has not been specified at the moment. The title has been one of the examples used by Sony during these months to highlight the benefits of the SSD hard drive, which allows loading times to be non-existent. In fact, the comparison with the PS4 game and that of the next console was devastating in favor of PS5.

Swing through the city like never before on PS5 with an optional 4K / 60fps Performance Mode. #MilesMoralesPS5 #SpiderManPS5 pic.twitter.com/FhPEPLjnKL — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 20, 2020

A continuation on a smaller scale

Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows the events of the first installment published in 2018 on PS4, and in fact that Morales is the protagonist is something that those who have finished the original game will know perfectly. The title announcement during the PS5 event was confusing, because it was unclear if it was an expansion, a direct sequel, or what. Finally, the company detailed that the title would be like a Lost Legacy of Uncharted, a standalone game on its own but with a size and development inferior to the original game. At the moment we do not know anything else about the title that, yes, is planned for the launch of PS5, a console that is expected by the end of the year.

The fact that Morales stars in this installment does not mean that we are going to leave Peter Parker aside. Insomniac already commented in the middle of last month that they still have “many stories to tell” about Parker, the protagonist of the first installment and the Spider-Man par excellence, so it is to be expected that larger projects will come in the future, and more after the great success of the PS4 delivery.



