Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer re-introduces Prowler

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PS5 and PS4 starting Thursday

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales launch trailer sets the stage with our best look yet at Prowler and some inevitable comparisons to that other Spider-Man.

The trailer opens with Miles hesitating to leave the Spider’s Nest, as he and his Spider Mentor, Peter Parker, vow to do everything possible to protect New York. We see him on the streets for a while, impressing his friend Ganke Lee with his new suit and his mother Rio with his handsome adult looks. Then things start to turn.

Spider-Man Trailer: Miles Morales

This trailer offers our first look at, and listen to, Prowler in video form. As we saw in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the original Ultimate Spider-Man comics, his secret identity is Aaron Davis, Miles’s uncle. We hear him advise Miles to “hide” and then we see him and his glowing green claws in action, proving that he probably won’t take his own advice. Aaron Davis ‘fate tends towards a’ tragic death ‘no matter what version of Miles’ story he appears in, but we’ll see if he fares better in Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.

The trailer also shows some of the identity crisis issues that come with being an amazing Spider-Man rather than the amazing Spider-Man: “Every time I think I’ve solved this Spider-Man thing, something goes wrong.” It’s a completely different thing to live up to an established superhero legacy, but Ganke reminds him that he’s his own man (-spider): “You can fix this. Your way.”



