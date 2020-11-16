Spider-Man: Miles Morales | the iconic ‘Universe’ scene

Players relive the popular “leap of faith” scene that we saw in the Sony movie, music included, using the PS5 and PlayStation 4 game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has become one of the games with the largest presence in social networks since it was released on November 12. The Insomniac Games title serves as a tribute to the figure of Miles Morales and, unsurprisingly, the fact of including a suit based on the movie Spider-Man: A New Universe (even with the animation frame rate ) has resulted in a spectacular recreation of the popular “leap of faith” scene with the music of What’s Up Danger, Blackway and Black Caviar.

The artist Much, known in networks for other similar works of this kind, has crossed the title of PlayStation Studios with the film, which he has baptized as Miles Morales x Into The Spider-Verse. They are 43 seconds that are very worthwhile, believe us. One of the options of this suit is that you can activate or deactivate the refresh rate of the film, which favors to feel, in a way, within that famous Oscar-winning film.

In case you’re curious, you can see in this video how the Spider-Man costume looks in pure gameplay: A new universe in the Insomniac Games video game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PS4 and PS5; back to manhattan

One of the featured releases exclusively for PS5 is Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, a reissue of the original Peter Parker title with improvements such as Ray Tracing, 60 FPS mode, the three DLCs included, improvements in lighting, textures and modeling … One top-down remastering. The title will be included in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes both games. On PS5 the loading times are totally disappeared.

PS5 hits stores throughout Europe (Spain included) this Thursday, November 19; a week earlier in the rest of the world. You can find here the complete list of launch games for PS5. Likewise, we invite you to take a look at our analysis of Miles Morales, which we already anticipated we liked a lot.



