Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Stunning Gameplay Video

Spider-man: Miles Morales, one of Sony’s exclusive games, appeared with the gameplay images on the PlayStation 5 console. The especially mobile world and combat mechanics of the game seem to please the players.

The PlayStation 5 event organized by Sony today was one of the most beautiful events of the year where many successful games were introduced. The gameplay video of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which will be released exclusively for PlayStation players, was also released on the night when the prices of the new generation consoles were also introduced.

The video shows Miles fighting against a new enemy named Tinkerer. As far as we can see in the gameplay video, the new Spider-Man game will use all the power of PS5. The new game, which excites the players a lot, especially with the action scenes, also shows us that Miles is a very different character compared to Peter Parker.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 gameplay video:

The game is mechanically very similar to the original game on PS4. However, it also allows us to see what the PS5 adds both graphically and mechanically. The fact that in the video, which was longer than 7 minutes, the game had graphics that seemed to be straight out of a movie scene created an expectation for all of us.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: When will Miles Morales release?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the vital games for the PS5 console, will be available at the end of 2020, according to the statement. The game, in which you can perform various acrobatic movements in a huge city, throw a net, enter great struggles, will also be released for PS4 users, although it focuses on PS5.



