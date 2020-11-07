Spider-Man Miles Morales, Spiderverse mode

We tested the A New Universe suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This is how the movements taken from the animated film look like on PS5.

The repeated tribute that Insomniac Games pays to the rest of the spider men in their work with Spider-Man is well known. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales follows the same trend that started in 2018, only it takes it to a new level: welcome to the Spiderverse.

As part of our coverage around PS5, being at the controls of Miles Morales has allowed us to dig into his offering, such as the suit from the movie A New Universe, the animated installment from Sony Pictures.

By wearing it, Morales will adapt the speed of his movement to the frames of the film, which gives him that cartoon aspect and different from the rest of the available ones. This also affects combat, in which for each punch he drops bullets; yes, it has no playable incidence, only visual.

You can get the A New Universe Leggings as part of the bonuses for pre-ordering the game on PS4 or PS5. Along with it you will receive another suit, the Active Time Tracking Intrinsic Positioning (P.I.S.T.A.) suit, three additional skill points and the gravity well contraption. The promotion applies both in digital and physical format.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new hero for a new era

Miles Morales allows us to know not only aspects of the game, but also the new generation of PlayStation. In recent days we focused on its loading times, which thanks to the SSD unit are practically non-existent when starting it, in addition to not having a single one during the game.

On the other hand, we put its two graphics modes face to face: fidelity and performance. The first is the only one that offers the ray tracing function, one of the star features of the PS5 hardware. Our analysis, now available, had a clear verdict: 8.5 out of 10. Find out what awaits you in Manhattan here.



