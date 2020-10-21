Spider-Man: Miles Morales: See Peter and Miles in chat

Sony and Insomniac took action again to release a new trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but in a completely different way than we are used to seeing. The video puts the two heroes, Peter and Miles, in a relaxed conversation about their lives, bringing many important references from Marvel’s Spider-Man and funny moments with memes.

"There's no 'right way' to be a hero." Peter and Miles share words of encouragement (and a few laughs) in this personal exchange between the two Spider-Men. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/BeR2bMtOMJ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

In the chat of an application similar to Whatsapp, Peter and Miles recall events that marked their first dates, and veteran Spidey talks about his happy situation with Mary Jane Watson, while the newbie asks for suggestions about his newfound powers and remembers some family tragedies. In a super natural and almost fraternal way, the two discuss everyday nonsense, like the best poses to take in photos and other things.

In the images that the heroes share, you can see that Miles is already wearing his Spider-Man uniform, while Peter enjoys his good times with MJ. As for Mary Jane, the image in which she appears is still an art used for the video, so there is no confirmation as to whether her look will change in Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5, reaching the new generation in Brazilian lands and other countries only on the 19th of the same month.



