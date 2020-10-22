Spider-Man Miles Morales: Reveals Insomniac costume

Insomniac has released yet another Spider-Man costume Miles Morales, revealing one of the alternative looks that the hero Miles will be able to wear during gambling.

The Crimson Cowl Suit will have a hood similar to that of Taskmaster, from Marvel’s Spider-Man, but with a classic coloring and measurements of the Spider-Man uniforms. Check it out below:

The suit was presented in the latest update to the Daily Bugle Now and shared on the company’s social networks. According to the description, it will be an original “athletic suit” and never presented in the history of Cabeça de Teia, composed of traditional colors, but in crimson tones more nocturnal, similar to the colors of the Daredevil’s robes.

In addition, the costume will be a piece divided into two parts. The first will be an outfit with a red-black bust and the rest in white tones, and the second will be a hood and a huge and tight coat-jumpsuit over the original uniform.

Insomniac has not released additional details for the Crimson Cowl Suit, so nothing has yet been reported about the main skill that may be linked to the outfit.

Spider-Man Miles Morales will be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5, receiving a free upgrade from the current to the new generation.



