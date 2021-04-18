Spider-Man: Miles Morales outperforms The Last of Us 2 in US sales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales outperformed other Sony exclusive titles in sales figures. The Marvel hero game left The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima behind, and today it is already the fifth best-selling game in the U.S. in the past 12 months. The data are from NPD, a popular American market research firm.

Interestingly, The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima were released respectively in June and July last year. Spider-Man: Miles Morales arrived in November, that is, he had fewer months of sales than his “brothers”. However, the Spider-Man game also had a PS5 version at the console launch, which could boost its sales. NPD data is based on sales in dollars and Spider-Man has two models available with prices of $ 49.99 and $ 69.99. The other two titles sold for $ 59.99.

It is also important to note that Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 has a remastered version of the first game. Therefore, many players who did not have the opportunity to check out the original on PS4, had the chance to play it with better graphics and performance on the new Sony console.

Spider-Man is expected to win a sequel very soon. There are several rumors that point to the production of a new game, which would not be exclusive to the PS5 and would also have a version for PS4.

And you, what do you think of a continuation of the game?