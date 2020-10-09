Spider-Man: Miles Morales is already gold on both PS5

Insomniac Games announces that it has finished the development of its new adventure based on the Spider-Man universe through a nice GIF.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has already completed its development on both PS5 and PS4 and is already considered gold; This was announced by Insomniac Games through its official Twitter account, sharing the news through a nice GIF starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales imitating a funny movement of Spider-Man himself from the classic animated series. All in all, the new Spider-Man spin-off adventure starring the young Miles is now ready to hit both Sony systems, that is, both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Available November 12 on PS4 and PS5

Thus, and as usually happens with this type of announcement by developer companies, it is a celebration after long months and even years of hard work, all to reach the estimated launch date, more in this case, than it is a launch title for the new generation of Sony. Remember, that yes, that despite the fact that the game will go on sale on the same day 12 for both consoles, PS5 will not be available in Spain until the 19th, so that players who want to play the best possible version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will have to wait another week.



