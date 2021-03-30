Spider-Man: Miles Morales gets update with new outfit

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, game exclusive to PS4 and PS5, will get a new update this Tuesday (30). It will bring corrections of small bugs, a new outfit for the character and also a visual effect called “Realistic Muscle Deformation” that, when wearing certain costumes, modifies the hero’s physique.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter page of Insomniac Games, which posted the photo of the new suit, the “Advanced Tech Suit”, as well as the new visual effect. According to the producer, the “Realistic Muscle Deformation” will only be available in the PS5 version. The costume and corrections will be for both platforms.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released last year and continues the events of the first Spider-Man game, now in the view of the character Miles Morales. Both games have a more realistic look and perform better in the PS5 version.

