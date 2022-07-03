“Spider-Man: Miles Morales Fan points out Peter Parker’s Incredible Detail”

Like its predecessor, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a great game full of details that fans will appreciate. Recently, one of the fans of “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” found a small touch that should be especially cool for fans of Peter Parker, the original Spider-Man.

Although Spider-Man: Miles Morales is largely Miles’ own story, Peter’s presence is felt throughout the game. Although he is physically present only at the beginning and end of the adventure, he constantly calls to check on Miles and see how his friend copes with the role of Spider-Man. Training missions are another way Peter is turned on when the hero tells Miles stories about his past crime-fighting adventures and his encounters with real supervillains. However, there is another way of Peter’s appearance.

Towards the end of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, players experience flashbacks that highlight the connection between Miles and Tinkerer, the game’s villain. Although this is the main purpose of the scene, the sequence also includes a funny moment when Miles encounters Peter Parker and Otto Octavius, with Miles having no idea how much the former will affect his life. Seeing Peter and Doc Eye together is also a great way to illustrate how close they once were, and many fans love the memories because of these cameos. However, Redditor hakusa11 shared an image showing that most gamers missed one secret while playing at this level.

In fact, you can see Peter’s web shooters in Spiderman: Miles Morales from SpidermanPS4.

If players use the “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” photo mode during a mission “Like Real Scientists” to zoom in on Peter’s character model, they may discover web shooters hidden under his sleeves. This is an amazing touch that shows how smart Peter is, and the wall crawler is always ready to rush into battle if something goes wrong. Many fans were quick to praise Insomniac Games for adding web shooters, since only a few players could notice them.

This discovery will undoubtedly spark more discussions about Peter Parker’s skin, which fans have long wanted. However, whether Insomniac will add another one remains to be seen. Not only does this go against the concept of a secret identity, but it will probably require a lot of work on the part of the studio, as it will need to add new facial animations when Peter gets wounded in battle. Nevertheless, these hidden web shooters show how much effort Insomniac is willing to invest even in small things, so perhaps such a skin will appear someday.

Thanks to the fact that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to the PS5, Insomniac can fully utilize the console’s capabilities to create a truly new experience. As a result, fans can expect a game full of details like this.

“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is already available on PS4 and PS5.