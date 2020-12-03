Spider-Man: Miles Morales doesn’t risk the console, says

The Californian study confirms that game issues affect the game, not the PS5. In any case, they continue to study what happens.

Insomniac Games has explained on the social network Twitter that they continue to investigate with Sony what is happening with the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Despite the application of the latest patches, the adventure of the young man from Brooklyn continues to cause problems such as crashes (crashes) and reboots that can generate discomfort among users; especially when numerical messages appear on the screen such as error 108255-1 that some users have reported.

The Californian study has responded to one of the players affected by this inconvenience saying that, in the first place, they feel what happened: “Both we and Sony continue working on addressing the bugs of the breaks. That said, there is no risk to your console if the game crashes, “they explain.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – Version 1.05 (PS4) and 1.005 (PS5)

Despite everything, Insomniac has not given an approximate date to find a solution to some of the reported problems, which arouse concern among the community of PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition players, especially due to the lack of supply of the console in case of having to request a console change due to breakage.

Currently, at least in Spain, the only solution given by PlayStation Spain Technical Support is to send the console to the SAT, not a replacement, so it is best to take all possible precautions. One of the most notorious problems is that of the sleep mode, which sometimes responds with errors when turning the machine back on. In those cases, PS5 asks for a factory reset, thus losing progress not saved in the cloud (if we are not PS Plus members or have this feature disabled).

Luckily, this Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales issue is not widespread, but has been moderately reported by players. We will update if there is any news or if Insomniac Games updates the title – the most successful of PS5 in its launch in the main markets – in the next few dates.

Regarding PS5 reservations and purchases in Spain, in this article we keep the situation updated day by day.



