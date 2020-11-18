Spider-Man Miles Morales commemorates Black Panther

Spider-Man Miles Morales, game for PS4 and PS5, brings a beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, actor of the film Black Panther who passed away this year at the age of 42. The producer Insomniac Games dedicated the game to the artist in his final credits.

This is not the first of a game to the actor. In its fourth season, Fortnite inserted a huge statue of the Black Panther into a location on the map called Bosque Choroso. According to Epic Games, the game’s producer, the insertion was already planned before the actor’s death, but now the place is also a space for homage to the character.



