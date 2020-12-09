Spider-Man: Miles Morales brings Ray Tracing to 60 fps

The game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales had already been very well received in its original version, but it just got even more beautiful and fluid thanks to a free update released by the developer Insomniac Games.

Patch 1.007.001 is now available for download on PlayStation 5, which adds the new “Performance RT” mode, that is, performance running with ray tracing enabled! With that, you’ll be able to hang around the city at 60 fps without having to give up the beautiful lighting effects by ray tracing!

We have already done a video review of this game for PlayStation 5, as you can see in the player above. And you, what did you think of the game and this update? Tell us in the comments below!



