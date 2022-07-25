Spider-Man: Marvel’s Sinister Six Unite into One Nightmarish Body

Warning! Spoilers for the New Spider-Man #6 (#900) from Marvel Comics

The Sinister six becomes a single combo villain as Spider-Man fights all six of his villains in one as they somehow transform into one. In the new preview of The Amazing Spider-Man #900 from Marvel Comics, Peter Parker faces a Superadaptoid. However, Spider-Man quickly discovers that something much more sinister is involved in the game, as he encounters a combined villain with all the abilities of his most iconic bad guys.

In the upcoming Marvel Comics Spider-Man arc, the hero will face a Super Adaptoid, a villain far more dangerous than his name suggests. Superadaptoid has the ability to imitate and copy the powers of heroes and villains, their appearance and weapons, which has repeatedly led to androids becoming a combination of the Avengers team. Then, in The Amazing Spider-Man #900, the Super-Adaptoid copies the Sinister Six and unites into one villain with the greatest abilities of Spider-Man’s most recognizable enemies.

Related: The boys’ version of Spider-Man is the biggest missed opportunity

In a brand new preview for The Amazing Spider-Man #6 (#900 in outdated numbering) by Zeb Wells and Ed McGuinness, Spider-Man’s investigations lead him straight into the path of a new combination villain. In this issue, someone captured the Sinister Six and used them to create a new villain with the powers of each into a single body thanks to Super-Adaptoid. The appearance of the new combo villain includes design elements and abilities of Electro, Mysterio, Doc Oka, Sandman, Vulture and Kraven the Hunter. Check out the preview below, in which Spider-Man faces the Sinister Six-in-one threat.

Marvel Comics teases the nine-hundredth issue of The Amazing Spider-Man as “one of the greatest adventures” in the history of spiders, the finale of which shocks readers. It’s also a good time for the combined villain of the Sinister Six Super Adaptoids to debut, as he brings together his greatest enemies ahead of Spider-Man’s 60th birthday celebrations in August. The upcoming battle of the web slingers is a harbinger of a festive event in which some of the industry’s most iconic writers and artists, including Neil Gaiman, Jonathan Hickman, Jim Chung, Dan Slott and Kurt Busik, will participate in the creation of Amazing Fantasy #1000. .

Considering that the combined villain of the Sinister Six has the abilities of the cult opponents of Spider-Man, stopping the new threat will be a difficult task for the hero. Marvel’s Spider-Man has fought the Sinister Six many times, but he’s never faced them like this. Readers can see how Spider-Man will fight the Super-Adaptoid and the villain of the Sinister Six when Marvel Comics’ Amazing Spider-Man #6 (#900) appears in comic book stores and online stores on Wednesday.