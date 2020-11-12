Spider-Man loading on PS5 is so fast you can barely count

The loading of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 is so fast, but so fast, that you can barely count the loading time. Who shared the information was Jordan Middler, Twitter user who counted how many seconds it takes to load the game’s quick trip.

The video published by Middler shows how long it takes to load the quick trip from one end of the map to the other. The loading is surprisingly so fast that he can barely finish the 3-second count. Check out:

The main ‘culprit’ for all this reading speed is the new generation SSD, which, despite its small space, is one of the main features of the PlayStation 5 and should exempt most games from time-consuming loading screens.

SSD is not the only specialty on Sony’s new console; Spider-Man Remastered also shows a considerable leap in graphics quality compared to the PS4.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12, the same date that the new generation console will be available in countries like the United States and Japan. In Brazil, the PS5 will only arrive on November 19, with reduction of values ​​already applied.

Looking forward to enjoying the next generation SSDs? Comment with us in the comments section below!



