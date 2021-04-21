Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: sequel has new directors

Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: Sony Pictures Animation announced on its Twitter the new directors for the sequel to Spider-Man in the Spider-Man: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson. The second feature will continue with the same production team that won the Oscar for Best Animation in 2019.

Who are the new directors?

Dos Santos had already been confirmed before, but the trio has been working together since the beginning of the project. In a joint statement, the directors say they humbly accept the challenge of telling the next chapter in Miles Morales’ story.

Joaquim Dos Santos is known for directing episodes of the cartoon Justice League Without Limits and Avatar: The Legend of Aang. Powers is a screenwriter and co-director of Soul, a production that is competing for the Oscar for Best Animation. To close the trio, we have Thompson, who served as a production designer on the first film.

Uniting several styles of animation, Spider-Man in the Spider-Man accompanies the young Miles Morales and his process of transformation into a hero. Throughout the production, versions of the scholar from other realities begin to appear and they need to unite in order to be able to return home.

The sequel to Aranhaverso is scheduled to hit theaters on October 7, 2022.