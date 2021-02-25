Spider-Man: Contract ends with ‘No Way Home’

Spider-Man 3 may be Tom Holland’s last film as the thief in theaters. In an interview with Collider, the actor commented that his current contract will end after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home (something like “No Way Home”, in free translation), but if Marvel and Sony want him back will wear the suit again.

“[The feature] will be my last [under contract]. But I always said that if you want me back, I’ll be there in a heartbeat. I loved every minute of being part of that incredible world. It changed my life for the better, I’m very lucky to be here. If you wish, I will be there; if not, I will leave as a very happy person, because it was an incredible journey ”, he revealed.

It is worth remembering that for a brief moment, Holland was almost out of the MCU. After the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the studios did not reach an agreement on the creative control of the character in theaters and the distribution of profits, which resulted, at the time, in the end of the partnership between Marvel and Sony.

The actor was credited with being responsible for reversing the situation and allowing Spider-Man to continue in the MCU. In a conversation with the website, he said that if his contract is renewed, fans can rest easy and that a possible new stalemate between the studios is unlikely.

“I understand that the agreement between the two studios is already settled and should not be an issue in the future. I don’t think they will have the same problems they faced before. That said, I am just an actor who participated in some phone calls during this process, but I think they love working together and have found a way in which it can be beneficial for both of them, ”he said.

In addition, during the campaign to promote his new film, Cherry – Innocence Lost, the actor again stated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not return to the character in the next adventure of the scholar.

“It would be incredible if they were [in the feature], because they didn’t tell me anything about it and, because I’m Spider-Man, I read the script from beginning to end. So, it would be a miracle if they [producers] could have hidden it from me, ”he commented in an interview with The Tonight Show. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters on December 17th.