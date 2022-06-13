Spider-Man: Across the Universes Finds His Vulture, Spots and George Stacy

Sony has announced that Spot and Vulture will be the two villains battling a team of spiders in the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Universes.” In addition, Captain George Stacy will join the battle, and Sony has announced actors for all three roles.

According to the Spider-Man comics, Dr. Jonathan Onn was a scientist who worked for Kingpin. One night he created a solid black circular portal. The portal caused an energy leak in the city, which led to a power outage throughout the city, which led to the destabilization of the portal. Fearing to lose a unique opportunity, Onn stepped into the portal. When Onn returned to his laboratory, his body underwent a radical transformation, making him a Stain. Although “Vulture” has already had a film adaptation, it has not yet been announced whether “Across the Universes” will follow the same storyline as Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The official page Across the Spider-Verse on Twitter announced the release of The Spot. “Meet The Spot, Miles Morales’ most formidable enemy,” they tweeted. The team also confirmed that Jason Schwartzman (“The French Dispatcher”, “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”) will voice the villain in the upcoming sequel. Sony Pictures Animation has announced the appearance of the Vulture at the Annecy Festival in France. Although many of the screenings are private, the Sony Twitter team shared updates via a Twitter thread. “In the clip Across the Spider-Verse we saw: an anachronistic version of Vulture (voiced by Jorma Taccone), our old friend Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac) and incomparable (and pregnant!) Jessica Drew, also known as Spider-Woman (voiced by Issa Ray),” Sony shared.

Vulture’s announcement was clearly not the only one. The announcement of the appearance of Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman was already known. However, many are wondering what the “anachronistic version” of the Vulture means. Many Spider-Man fans imagine Michael Keaton’s Vulture when they hear news about the infamous villain. However, it seems that the Spider-Verse team has serious plans to redesign the second film.

In addition to the news that Vulture and Spot will appear in the film, Sony also announced that Gwen Stacy from Earth-65 (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) will return in the film. She will also be accompanied by her father, George Stacy (voiced by Shea Whigham), an “official” policeman. In an exclusive clip presented at the Annecy Festival, George answers a call at the Guggenheim Museum. Naturally, Spider-Gwen defeats him and faces new faces.

As the release date of Spider-Man: Across the Universes approaches, fans are hoping to hear more news about who will appear in the film and what they should expect. The expectation is growing, making the long wait harder.

Spider-Man: Across the Universes is expected to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023.