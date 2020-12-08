Spider-Man 3 with Doctor Octopus. Alfred Molina returns to the role. Everything is going in one direction and “Spider-Man 3” should present us with superheroes and villains from different dimensions. Alfred Molina will play the role of Dr. Octopus in 2004.

Rumors about the great event started in Spider-Man 3 are back. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are to appear in the production , and the latest information from The Hollywood Reporter is a confirmation of these words.

Journalists have received a message from their sources: Doctor Octopus will be in “Spider-Man 3”, played by Alfred Molina! The actor wore the Otto outfit in 2004 when he had the opportunity to work on Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 2”.

This is another detail that allows us to believe that “Spider-Man 3” will be the movie equivalent of “Spider-Man Universe” and will present us superheroes and villains from different dimensions.

We have to wait for more details, but as you know Tom Holland is already on the set , the actors are recording the next scenes and the film is to be released in theaters on December 18, 2021. Adventure can make a huge difference to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.



