Spider-Man 3: Willem Dafoe Could Be The Main Villain of The Film

Spider-Man 3: So far, the third film in the Spider-Man franchise has been the target of a series of rumors and even false hints released by the film’s production. Now, the newest rumor is around about the actor who will play the new villain. That’s because, Collider journalist Jeff Sneider, reported that he “heard” that Williem Defoe will return to production, playing the character Norman Osborne, better known as Green Goblin.

According to the journalist, the villain will be the leader of the Sinister Sextet, which could include the return of the characters Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman, Rhino and Lagarto. In addition to Sneider, youtuber and comic book author Grace Rudolph confirmed the news on her Twitter.

This is true. I’ve been hinting at it a lot myself

and I believe I actually said it on some livestreams… It is tough with #SpiderManNoWayHome I know pretty much entire setup at this point & third act, but I don’t think it should be spoiled for audiences #Marvel #MCU https://t.co/Wbryg9KuDI — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 28, 2021

Even with all the rumors that the new plot should explore the concept of Multiverse, there is still nothing confirmed by Marvel. In addition to Tom Holland in the lead role, the film will feature Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya (Mary Jane), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Tony Revolori (Eugene “Flash” Thompson ) and Hannibaal Buress (coach Wilson).

Spider-Man 3 opens in theaters on December 17th.