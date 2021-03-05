Spider-Man 3: Twitter ‘approves’ Maguire and Garfield

The official Twitter account toyed with the possibility that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were in the cast of Spider-Man 3. In an exchange of messages with a profile of the hero’s next film, the social network let the actors’ participation “leak”.

To create an interaction with users, Twitter said it was writing new biographies for the platform’s profiles. Thus, the official account of the feature film Teioso asked for a suggestion for a new “bio”.

So, the social network’s response was: “#SpiderManNoWayHome starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, only in theaters this Christmas”.

Interestingly, the conversation between corporate accounts continues on the air. Something that made fans of the hero curious about the exchange of messages. After all: would all this be a joke or a marketing ploy to promote the feature film?

The rumors about the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not recent. Supposedly, the former Spider-Man interpreters in the cinema would make a small part in the next film that will have a plot about the multiverse.

However, Tom Holland recently denied that the actors would be in production. Jokingly, the star said that this would only happen if Marvel Studios and Sony were hiding information to prevent him from releasing spoilers from the story.

More about Spider-Man 3

Without an official synopsis so far, several rumors about the plot of Spider-Man 3 circulate on the internet. For example, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx can return to the respective roles of the villains Doctor Octopus and Electro.

As well, there is information that the actor Benedict Cumberbatch must make an important participation as Doctor Strange. Possibly, the supreme magician should assume the position of “mentor” of the young hero.

For now, Spider-Man: No Way Home, official title in English, is still in production. The next feature film by Cabeça-de-Teia is expected to hit theaters in December 2021.