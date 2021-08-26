Spider-Man 3: Trailer Sets Record and Most Viewed of All Time

The trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home was released last Monday night (25) and left fans even more eager for the next Tough movie. With the launch, Marvel can now expect great success. That’s because the trailer garnered 355.5 million global views in just the first 24 hours.

The number broke an audience record, displacing the “cousin” Avengers: Ultimato, which managed to reach 289 million views in the same period. For comparison purposes, the previous movie by the hero Spider-Man: Away from Home got half the number of views.

The records don’t stop there: the trailer got 4.5 million mentions on social media on the first day after launch alone.

What caused so much success?

In short, fan expectations are skyrocketing because of the return of some of the franchise’s beloved characters. Among them are the villains Dr. Octopus and Goblin Verde, as well as the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Peter Parker.

The information has not yet been confirmed, so keep an eye out for the next news. The film opens on December 16th exclusively in theaters.