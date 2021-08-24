Spider-Man 3: Trailer Is Just ‘the tip of the iceberg’ Says Tom Holland

Spider-Man 3: Last Monday night (23), Marvel released the first trailer for the movie Spider-Man 3: No Return Home and finally confirmed the new MCU multiverse concept. Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker in the film, posted a video in gratitude to the affection of fans shortly after the trailer’s release.

The actor took the opportunity to pique the audience’s curiosity: “Honestly, this [the trailer] is just the tip of the iceberg. You guys have no idea what else is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you,” he said.

Holland says he was on the plane when the trailer was launched. “When I got off the plane, I turned on my phone and it went crazy. The love and support you showed for the movie is so emotional,” he said.

In the trailer, you can see the return of one of the classic villains of the franchise: Dr. Octopus played by Alfred Molina in Spider-Man 2 (2004). In addition, it seems that Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will also return to the plot, as well as Jamie Foxx giving life to Electro.

Spider-Man 3: No Return Home will be released on December 16th in Brazilian cinemas.