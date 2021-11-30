Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Talks About Upcoming Hero Movies

Spider-Man 3: About to release Spider-Man: No Return Home, Tom Holland, interpreter of Peter Parker on Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, spoke about future projects involving his character in participation on the French talk show Quotidien. According to polls, Sony Pictures would be interested in a new trilogy with Holland in the lead role.

“We have a lot of exciting issues to deal with,” warned the actor, who was with Zendaya at the time. “I don’t know yet what these things are going to mean. But it looks like we have an incredibly bright future [for Peter Parker] and, as I said, Spider-Man will live forever in me,” he concluded.

According to what Amy Pascal, producer of Spider-Man 3, assured, there is a new trilogy being planned, which involves Sony Pictures as well as Marvel. “This isn’t the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel. This is not the last Spider-Man movie,” she argued in a recent interview with Fandango.

So stay tuned for more news! Spider-Man: Sem Volta Para Casa premieres on December 15th in Brazilian cinemas. Have you already purchased your ticket?